Cleaves Securities Keeps a Sell Rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

In a report issued on June 28, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT – Research Report), with a price target of $1.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Seaways, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordic American Tanker is a Hold with an average price target of $4.70.

Nordic American Tanker’s market cap is currently $619.8M and has a P/E ratio of 27.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.