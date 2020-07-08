Cleaves Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.04, close to its 52-week low of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scorpio Bulkers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.33.

Based on Scorpio Bulkers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.82 million and GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.47 million.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax Operations segment deals with essels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.