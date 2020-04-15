Clearway Energy (CWEN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearway Energy with a $23.00 average price target.

Based on Clearway Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of $6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $229 million and had a GAAP net loss of $68 million.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units. NRG Yield operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable and Corporate. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.