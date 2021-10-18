Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 42.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $3.02 average price target, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.13 and a one-year low of $0.87. Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCO in relation to earlier this year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.