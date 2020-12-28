Clean Harbors (CLH) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Clean Harbors (CLH – Research Report), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $80.33 average price target, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.40 and a one-year low of $29.45. Currently, Clean Harbors has an average volume of 289.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLH in relation to earlier this year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products as well as complementary products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.