Clarus Thinks SLANG Worldwide’s Stock is Going to Recover

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $0.45. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #437 out of 6759 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.37 average price target, which is a 221.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.40 price target.

Based on SLANG Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.72 million and GAAP net loss of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 million and had a net profit of $1.52 million.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.