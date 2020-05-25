Clarus Thinks Greenbrook Tms’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.89.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $2.74 average price target, which is a 149.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Based on Greenbrook Tms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.42 million and GAAP net loss of $4.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.57 million.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.