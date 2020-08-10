Citigroup Remains a Hold on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westlake Chemical with a $56.38 average price target, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on August 7, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Westlake Chemical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.14 billion and had a net profit of $119 million.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window, and door components, film, and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.