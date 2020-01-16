Citigroup Remains a Hold on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta maintained a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group (WEC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.60, close to its 52-week high of $98.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehta is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Mehta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Consolidated Edison, Eversource Energy, and TerraForm Power.

WEC Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.00.

WEC Energy Group’s market cap is currently $30.02B and has a P/E ratio of 27.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEC in relation to earlier this year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.