Citigroup Remains a Hold on Universal Logistics (ULH)

Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on Universal Logistics (ULH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Universal Logistics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on Universal Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $382 million and net profit of $12.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a net profit of $17.3 million.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes the individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals, and specialized services operations. The Logistics segment offers value-added services or transportation services to specific customers on a dedicated basis, generally pursuant to contract terms of one year or longer. The company provides support services to other subsidiaries and to owner-operators, including shop maintenance and equipment leasing. Universal Logistics Holdings was founded on December 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, MI.