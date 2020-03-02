March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Citigroup Remains a Buy on MasTec (MTZ)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on MasTec (MTZResearch Report), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.08, close to its 52-week low of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplowitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Kaplowitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Circor International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.86, representing a 47.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

MasTec’s market cap is currently $3.75B and has a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.10.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other.

