Citigroup Remains a Buy on General Electric (GE)

In a report released today, Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplowitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.4% success rate. Kaplowitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Circor International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.46, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on General Electric’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.16 billion and net profit of $1.19 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.28 billion and had a net profit of $761 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.