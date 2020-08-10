August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Citigroup Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Livent (LTHM)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Livent (LTHMResearch Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Livent with a $6.75 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.29 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Livent has an average volume of 2.62M.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. It specializes in battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

