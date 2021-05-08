Citigroup (NYSE: C) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Citigroup (C – Research Report), Gary Reiner, sold shares of C for $1.33M.

Following Gary Reiner’s last C Sell transaction on October 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 33.1%. In addition to Gary Reiner, 2 other C executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $76.13 and a one-year low of $38.76. Currently, Citigroup has an average volume of 16.94M. C’s market cap is $157 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.46, reflecting a -15.1% downside.

Founded in 1812, New York-based Citigroup, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which provides financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate/Other.