March 2, 2020

Citigroup Maintains Their Hold Rating on L Brands (LB)

By Austin Angelo

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LBResearch Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Signet Jewelers, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.62, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Odeon Capital Group LLC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Based on L Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $192 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $540 million.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

