Citigroup Maintains a Buy Rating on Teradata (TDC)

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating on Teradata (TDC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Radke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Radke covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microstrategy, Veeva Systems, and Guidewire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $26.25, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Teradata’s market cap is currently $2.67B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -35.56.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.