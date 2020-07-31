Citigroup Maintains a Buy Rating on DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours (DD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

DuPont de Nemours has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.90, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.77 and a one-year low of $28.33. Currently, DuPont de Nemours has an average volume of 5.34M.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging; Nutrition & Biosciences; Transportation & Industrial; Safety & Construction, and Non-Core. The Electronics & Imaging segment provides permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions and materials and innovative metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. The Nutrition & Biosciences segment provides solutions for the global food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharma, home and personal care, energy and animal nutrition markets. The Transportation & Industrial segment engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial and consumer end-markets to enable systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. The Safety & Construction segment provides engineering products and integrated systems for a number of industries including, worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging and building materials. The Non-Core segment supplier of key materials for the manufacturing of photovoltaic cells and panels, including SOLAMET metallization pastes, TEDLAR backsheet materials, and FORTASUN silicone encapsulants and adhesives. The company was founded on September 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.