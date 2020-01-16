Citigroup Keeps a Hold Rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $243.49, close to its 52-week high of $247.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $254.14 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica’s market cap is currently $31.73B and has a P/E ratio of 56.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Stuart Haselden, the COO of LULU sold 27,451 shares for a total of $6,390,069.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.