Citigroup (C) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup (C – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.82.

The company has a one-year high of $83.11 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, Citigroup has an average volume of 12.94M.

