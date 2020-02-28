February 28, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Citigroup (C) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

By Austin Angelo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup (CResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.82.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.11 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, Citigroup has an average volume of 12.94M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019