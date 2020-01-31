Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO – Research Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.28, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on January 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Cisco Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.16 billion and net profit of $2.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.44 billion and had a net profit of $2.82 billion.

