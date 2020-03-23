Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.64, close to its 52-week low of $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $48.31 average price target, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.26 and a one-year low of $32.40. Currently, Cisco Systems has an average volume of 28.3M.

