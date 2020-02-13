February 13, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Austin Angelo

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCOResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $52.26 average price target, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cisco Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.16 billion and net profit of $2.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.44 billion and had a net profit of $2.82 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019