Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report issued on July 16, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS – Research Report), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cirrus Logic with a $79.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $91.63 and a one-year low of $47.04. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 877.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Scott Arnold Anderson, the SVP of Supply Chain of CRUS sold 12,000 shares for a total of $886,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.