Cineplex (CPXGF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Robert Bek maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex (CPXGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.41, close to its 52-week high of $26.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Cineplex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.67, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on February 4, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $16.68. Currently, Cineplex has an average volume of 8,398.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors.