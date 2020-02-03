Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.51, close to its 52-week low of $30.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.17.

The company has a one-year high of $43.51 and a one-year low of $30.59. Currently, Cinemark Holdings has an average volume of 1.43M.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.