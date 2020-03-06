Ciena (CIEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Rosenblatt Securities gave Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Meta Marshall reiterated a Buy rating on Ciena yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.36, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Ciena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $62.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $33.62 million.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems and operating system software.