Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, implying an 115.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.44 and a one-year low of $1.22. Currently, Cidara Therapeutics has an average volume of 376.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDTX in relation to earlier this year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.