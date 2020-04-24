CIBC Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Hold rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$0.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 25.8% success rate. Cabrera covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Turquoise Hill Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.97.

The company has a one-year high of $1.62 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average volume of 2.03M.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.