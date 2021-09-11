CIBC Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $5.48 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.78 million and net profit of $6.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.29 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.