January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials

CIBC Sticks to Its Buy Rating for B2Gold (BTG)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on January 21, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTGResearch Report), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.23, close to its 52-week high of $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Osisko Mining, and Centerra Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.03, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

Based on B2Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $58.95 million.

B2Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, Limon Mine, Other Mineral Properties, and Corporate and Other.

