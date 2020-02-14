February 14, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

CIBC Remains a Sell on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Todd Coupland from CIBC maintained a Sell rating on Sierra Wireless (SWIRResearch Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.0% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Celestica, and Exfo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sierra Wireless with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.55 and a one-year low of $7.72. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 249.4K.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT).

