CIBC Remains a Sell on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

In a report released yesterday, Todd Coupland from CIBC maintained a Sell rating on Sierra Wireless (SWIR – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.0% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Celestica, and Exfo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sierra Wireless with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.55 and a one-year low of $7.72. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 249.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT).