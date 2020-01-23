January 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

CIBC Remains a Hold on Rogers Communication (RCI)

By Ryan Adsit

CIBC analyst Robert Bek reiterated a Hold rating on Rogers Communication (RCIResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rogers Communication is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.54, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.93 and a one-year low of $45.94. Currently, Rogers Communication has an average volume of 439.2K.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media.

