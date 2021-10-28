CIBC Remains a Hold on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.91.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $4.03 average price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.36 and a one-year low of $2.04. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 568.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.