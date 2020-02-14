CIBC Remains a Buy on Bombardier (BDRBF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.52 average price target, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 463.8K.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.