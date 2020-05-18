May 18, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

CIBC Reiterates Buy on Aurora Cannabis Shares, Sees 25% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 5/15, CIBC analyst John Zamparo reiterated a Buy rating on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)with a price target of $14, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst John Zamparo has a yearly average return of -19.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Zamparo has a average return when recommending ACB, and is ranked #6098 out of 6518 analysts.

Out of the 20 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate Aurora Cannabis (US) stock a Buy, 12 rate the stock a Hold and 4 recommend Sell. With a return potential of 49.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at C$16.77.

