CIBC Reiterates a Buy Rating on Element Financial (ELEEF)

In a report issued on January 20, Paul Holden from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF – Research Report), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.85, equals to its 52-week high of $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Element Financial with a $10.70 average price target, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Element Financial has an average volume of 7,982.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.