CIBC Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Telus (TU)

CIBC analyst Robert Bek reiterated a Hold rating on Telus (TU – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.12, close to its 52-week high of $41.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.08, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report released today, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Telus’ market cap is currently $24.86B and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.