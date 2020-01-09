CIBC Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Linamar (LIMAF)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Hold rating on Linamar (LIMAF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Linamar with a $39.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.41 and a one-year low of $26.63. Currently, Linamar has an average volume of 5,276.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial.