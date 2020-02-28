CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

CIBC analyst Robert Sedran maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Western Bank with a $25.64 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Western Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.64 million.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management.