CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report issued on February 7, John Zamparo from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo is ranked #5574 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aurora Cannabis with a $2.34 average price target, representing a 41.0% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 30.63M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.