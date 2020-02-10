CIBC Maintains a Hold Rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Couprie from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF – Research Report), with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.32, close to its 52-week high of $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Couprie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 79.3% success rate. Couprie covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Summit Industrial Income REIT, and Invesque.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT with a $10.48 average price target, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Based on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $55.08 million.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand.