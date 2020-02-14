CIBC Keeps Their Hold Rating on Supreme Pharmaceuticals (SPRWF)

In a report released yesterday, John Zamparo from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Supreme Pharmaceuticals (SPRWF – Research Report), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -17.5% and a 27.6% success rate. Zamparo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, and HEXO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Supreme Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.57.

Based on Supreme Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.17 million.

The Supreme Cannabis Co., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the following brands: 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Supreme Heights, Cambium, Khalifa Kush Enterprises, and Medigrow Lesotho. The company was founded by John Fowler on June 12, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.