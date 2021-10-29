CIBC Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

In a report released yesterday, CIBC World Markets from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL – Research Report), with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.78.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.49.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Gildan Activewear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $747 million and net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a GAAP net loss of $250 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.