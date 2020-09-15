CIBC Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In a report released yesterday, Cosmos Chiu from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.23.

<Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.01.

According toTipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 55.9% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The company has a one-year high of $13.20 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, Eldorado Gold has an average volume of 2.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGO in relation to earlier this year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.