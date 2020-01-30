CIBC Keeps a Hold Rating on TransAlta (TAC)

In a report released today, Mark Jarvi from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report), with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.53, close to its 52-week high of $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $8.90 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TransAlta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $46.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $77.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate.