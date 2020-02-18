CIBC Keeps a Hold Rating on CI Financial (CIFAF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden maintained a Hold rating on CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report) on February 14 and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.09, equals to its 52-week high of $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CI Financial with a $19.44 average price target.

Based on CI Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $106 million.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates in the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.