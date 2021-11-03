CIBC Keeps a Buy Rating on Air Canada (ACDVF)

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.36.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.39, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Based on Air Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $837 million and GAAP net loss of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $527 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.75 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACDVF in relation to earlier this year.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.