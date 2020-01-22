January 22, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

CIBC Initiates a Hold Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

By Ryan Adsit

Shopify (SHOPResearch Report) received a Hold rating and a $525.00 price target from CIBC analyst Todd Coupland on January 20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $465.44, close to its 52-week high of $472.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $421.07, a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $72.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.

