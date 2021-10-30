CIBC Believes TELUS International (CDA) (NYSE: TIXT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, CIBC World Markets from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on TELUS International (CDA) (TIXT – Research Report), with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.14, close to its 52-week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (CDA) has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.41, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on October 25, National Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TELUS International (CDA)’s market cap is currently $10.14B and has a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TIXT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality. The solutions offered by the company include Digital Experience, Customer Experience, Advisory services, and Back Office & Automation among other services.