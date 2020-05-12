CIBC Believes Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) Won’t Stop Here

CIBC analyst Anita Soni maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold (KGC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.11, close to its 52-week high of $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, and TMAC Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinross Gold with a $7.37 average price target, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Based on Kinross Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $880 million and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $786 million and had a net profit of $64.7 million.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.